Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%.

CTRN stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.13. 668,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.87. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $781.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.77.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citi Trends stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Citi Trends worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

