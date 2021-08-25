Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

NYSE:BYD traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $61.63. 17,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,011. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

