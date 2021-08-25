Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 19.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,401 shares of company stock worth $34,065,000. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.36.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $12.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.07. 65,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.90. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.