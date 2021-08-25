Mizuho Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $550.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.88.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $555.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

