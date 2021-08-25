Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 90,280 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. 47,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,488. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.49.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

