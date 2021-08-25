Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $615.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $511.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.
NASDAQ INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $513.30. Intuit has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $555.03. The company has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
