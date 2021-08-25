Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $615.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $511.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $513.30. Intuit has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $555.03. The company has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.