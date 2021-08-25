Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIDU. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 226,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,439. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.27. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.