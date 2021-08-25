Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIDU. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 226,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,439. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.27. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

