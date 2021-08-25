Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $625.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $490.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $555.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

