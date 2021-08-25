Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 7,184 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.