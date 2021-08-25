TD Securities Lowers The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$87.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

