BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Achieves $2.77 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $4,209.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.54 or 0.00324850 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00142102 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.00176971 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

