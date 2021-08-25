Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.56. Business First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 97.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 259,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $491.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.