The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.510-$2.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.640 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. 7,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,009. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $952.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.31.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The GEO Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of The GEO Group worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

