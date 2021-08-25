Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,316,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 56.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

NYSE MS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.64. The company had a trading volume of 133,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $104.77. The stock has a market cap of $190.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

