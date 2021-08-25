Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Up 6.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.49. Approximately 21,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 708,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Specifically, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,353,205 shares of company stock valued at $30,535,322 in the last three months. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 763.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Funko by 93.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 144.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

