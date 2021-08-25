Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 205,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,673. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAA. TD Securities cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

