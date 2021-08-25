Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. 49,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,552. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

