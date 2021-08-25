Savant Capital LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

NYSE:T opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

