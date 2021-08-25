Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $151,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

