Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $5,135,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. 2,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.