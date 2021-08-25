Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 345 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Synopsys by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

SNPS stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $324.56. 5,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,284. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $325.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,142 shares of company stock worth $105,648,052. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

