Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Announce $1.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report earnings per share of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

NYSE FRC traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $198.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

