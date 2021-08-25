Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $11.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.68. 16,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,039. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

