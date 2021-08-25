Cryptobuyer (XPT) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 150.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded up 105.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $221,248.63 and approximately $23.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.08 or 0.00780072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00100169 BTC.

Cryptobuyer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

