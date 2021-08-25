Unifty Tops 24-Hour Volume of $235,287.00 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Unifty has a total market cap of $26.69 million and approximately $235,287.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifty has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $25.46 or 0.00052662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00124381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00155471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,302.13 or 0.99924637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.50 or 0.01025057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.59 or 0.06526039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,474 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.