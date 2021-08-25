K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,904 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group grew its holdings in Unity Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,967 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $1,586,761.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,618.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 765,547 shares of company stock worth $78,623,846.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Shares of U stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,595. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.87.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

