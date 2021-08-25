K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 18,000 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in KBR were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of KBR by 393.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 637,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,454. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.23 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

