K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KL shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. 17,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,441. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

