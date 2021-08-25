Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Shares of SWK traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $192.77. The stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,193. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

