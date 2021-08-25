Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,080 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in VMware by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in VMware by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

VMW stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,175. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.23.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

