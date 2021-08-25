K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.20. 1,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

