Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of JWN opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $88,893,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

