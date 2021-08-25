Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.
Shares of JWN opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.
In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $88,893,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
