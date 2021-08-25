Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) to Issue $0.05 Final Dividend

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90.

Get Hansen Technologies alerts:

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports customer care and billing system software for the energy, utilities, and telecommunications sectors. It offers Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications. The company sells billing applications; and provides consulting services related to billing systems.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hansen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.