Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives €51.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €51.11 ($60.13).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGO. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

EPA:SGO traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €62.14 ($73.11). The stock had a trading volume of 759,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($61.65). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €59.13.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

