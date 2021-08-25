Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post $5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.56. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $18.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $20.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $16.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RS. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,683,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 391,954 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,986. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.45. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

