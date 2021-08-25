Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $623.37. 7,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,333. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $626.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $569.15. The company has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.31, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

