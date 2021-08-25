Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $5 Million in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 133,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COPX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,250,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 470,428 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,979,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,091,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,641,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.57. 341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,345. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

