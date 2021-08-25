Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $12.82 Million Position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Similarweb as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SMWB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. 165,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,923. Similarweb Ltd. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.63.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMWB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

