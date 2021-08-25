Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 229.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $304,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.07.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $415.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.