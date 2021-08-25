Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 256,914 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 506,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SPR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

SPR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,496. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

