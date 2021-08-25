Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

