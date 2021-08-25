Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 357 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after buying an additional 84,168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 390.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,979 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,956.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter.

VCR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.83. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $221.60 and a 12 month high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

