K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 6.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

DOOO opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.87.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.45%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

