JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 979 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock remained flat at $$22.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.