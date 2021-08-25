JNBA Financial Advisors Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 7,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of COP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 54,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.