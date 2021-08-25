JNBA Financial Advisors Has $174,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

ARKK stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,245,951. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.84.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.