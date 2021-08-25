JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEL stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,173. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

