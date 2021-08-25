JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Express by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after buying an additional 504,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.20. 28,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

