Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron stock opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

