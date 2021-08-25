K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $298.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

